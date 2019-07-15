ABVP, BJYM protest against SFI over attack on student in Thiruvananthapuram

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday protested against the attack on a college student of Thiruvananthapuram University, where the final year student was allegedly stabbed by members of Student Federation of India (SFI) - the student wing of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on July 12. Authorities pumped water cannons on protesting members of ABVP and BJYM. Eight SFI members are accused in the stabbing of Akhil, a final year political science student. Five of the eight accused have been arrested as of now.