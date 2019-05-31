Abu Dhabi celebrates PM Modi's swearing-in, ADNOC building flashes PM's images

To mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, the Indian and United Arab Emirates flags and a video of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were displayed on the facade of the ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi. It symoblised the close bonds of friendship and co-operation that exist between both nations. India's energy security is a top priority for the UAE with ADNOC. It is also a stakeholder in one of India's largest refinery and petrochemical complexes, which will be constructed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. Looking at the decorations on the ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi, Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE said, "Beyond the symbolism of these images is also the clear direction that the Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed have provided to diplomats like us to make 'the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together."