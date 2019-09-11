Abrogation of Article 370 will facilitate links between Kashmir and rest of India: Henri Molosse

Chairman of Brussels based think tank 'Vocal Europe', Henri Molosse supported abrogation of Article 370 and it will facilitate links between Kashmir and rest of India. Molosse said, "Abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter of India. When you see what happened in Kashmir in last few years and recent terrorist attack which killed 40 Indian military officers, you see India continues to be under threat. This decision will improve security in this region. It is a good solution and with this decision there will be no major incident in Kashmir. We hope that after new mechanism, new election will be organised soon and it will facilitate links between Kashmir and rest of India."