If we can abolish 'Sati', why not 'Triple Talaq'?, asks PM Modi

While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Remember how scared Muslim women were, those who suffered due to practice of Triple Talaq, but we ended that. When Islamic nations can ban it then why can't we? When we can ban Sati, when we can take strong steps against female infanticide, child marriage, then why not this?." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.