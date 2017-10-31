Ability, hunger for runs, hard work key to Virat's success: Rathour

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Ability, combined with a hunger for runs and hard work has done wonders in the evolution of Virat Kohli as a great batsman for India, former Test and One-Day International (ODI) opener Vikram Rathour said here on Tuesday.

"He was always a great player. But I think he is extremely hungry, extremely hardworking. So all that combination is paying off now," said Rathour, now in the city as the coach of the Himachal Pradesh Ranji Team slated to take on Bengal in a group D tie at the Eden Gardens from Wednesday.

Rathour, who played six Tests and seven One-Day Internationals for India between 1996 and 1997, said Kohli always wanted to be a superstar.

"He wants to be a superstar. He always wanted to be a superstar. He works very, very hard. (He) always had the ability. All this combination is doing great wonders for him. And he is doing well for his country," Rathour told media persons at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli struck two centuries in the just-concluded ODI series opposite New Zealand to bag the man of the series award and also holds the top position among batsmen in the latest ICC ODI rankings

Asked whether the present Indian team was the best ever, Rathour said the coming tour to South Africa would decide how they would be rated as a team.

India would play three Test matches, six One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in South Africa in January-February next year.

"It's difficult to say whether it's the best ever Indian team. What they do outside, what they do in South Africa, how they perform, that will have lot of impact on what kind of team they will come across," Rathour said.

"The next tour to South Africa will be a big tour for the team."

However, Rathour said the Indian bowling attack might be the best ever.

"I think it is a very balanced attack. There is nothing short," he said.

He said the Indian teams of the past either had good seamers sans a good spinner, or the other way round.

"But this attack is a complete attack. They shouldn't be worrying too much about any surface they are playing on, any opponent they a playing against. Because I think they have all their bases covered," he added.

Kohli has led India to victory in the last seven bilateral ODI series.

The team has also registered eight consecutive Test series wins.

--IANS

ssp/ajb/vd