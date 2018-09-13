Abhishek teases Aishwarya at TIFF gala of `Manmarziyan'

Toronto, Sep 13 (IANS) Director Anurag Kashyap and his cast couldn't have asked for more as his film "Manmarziyan" got a prime-time gala presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) here.

Introducing the film to the audience at the iconic Roy Thomson Hall, Anurag said he could do this film only because "I was allowed to do what I wanted to do".

Anurag, who has almost become a permanent feature at TIFF as he is here every year with a film, said: "It is always great to come to TIFF... and I have maintained this. If you are a film buff, the best place to watch films and catch up on them is TIFF."

Introducing Abhishek to the audience, Anurag said: "He took a break from films for two years. I count myself lucky that he chose our script, saying that I want to come back and make a movie with this script."

As Abhishek walked to say a few words, someone shouted: "Abhishek, I love you."

Abhishek responded: "I love you too, man. We will make sure Karan makes 'Dostana'."

"Toronto has always been a very special for me. The last time I premiered my film here, I proposed to my wife. She warned me not to do any such thing after this premiere. So before I make any more mistake, Vicky it is all you..."

For his part, Vicky Kaushal had the audience in splits when he introduced himself as "husband material".

Turning to the audience, he said since nobody has seen film in India "you are the first audience to see this film".

As the audience cheered Taapsee, she said: "All the while I thought that girls would love me after the film I have done. It is my first visit to Toronto and my first-ever film festival... It is special special. Let us hope we get an opportunity to pop the champagne after the end of this one."

--IANS

gur/ksk