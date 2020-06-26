Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Congress Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms: Reports

New Delhi, June 26: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Abhishek Manu Singhvi tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports said on Friday. The 61-year-old was reported to be diagnosed with mild symptoms. Under the COVID-19 norms enacted in the national capital, patients are not required to compulsorily be admitted at hospitals. Satyendar Jain Tests Negative For COVID-19; Delhi Minister to be Discharged From Hospital Today.



Singhvi's office staff have tested negative for coronavirus, reported India Today. A day earlier, reports citing sources had claimed that a Congress veteran has been placed under home isolation. The claimed was validated by news agency PTI today.

Singhvi, also an apex court lawyer, was last seen active on June 23, when he argued for his client in a Supreme Court proceeding which was underway via video-conferencing.

Singhvi in Home Isolation After Testing Positive

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for #COVID19, say sources close to him — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2020



Ahead of Singhvi, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan had also tested positive for the coronavirus. After a fortnight-long admission at a Mumbai-based medical facility, Chavan tested negative and was subsequently discharged.

In Delhi, Singhvi is the fifth major politician to be infected with coronavirus. Four functionaries of the AAP including MLA Atishi and Health Minister Satyendra Jain were tested positive in the past week.

Delhi has witnessed a rapid spike in coronavirus infections, with the overall count crossing the 70,000-mark, On Thursday, the capital had overtaken Mumbai to emerge as the most-affected city in India.