Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress Leader and Supreme Court Lawyer, Refuses to Appear for Chinese App TikTok

New Delhi, July 1: Indian National Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has refused to appear for the Chinese application TikTok which has been banned by the Government of India. The noted top court lawyer said that he had appeared from the short-video sharing platform one year ago but does not intend to appear in this one. Earlier in the day, former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi also refused to appear for TikTok. He said that he won't appear for the Chinese app against the government.

"I will not be appearing for TikTok. I had appeared for them in a case one year ago and won in Supreme Court. I don’t intend to appear in this one," Singhvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

On Monday, June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including hugely popular TikTok, ShareIt, Helo, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup and UC Browser, saying that they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban comes in the backdrop of a stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The government had said that these apps post a threat to the integrity of India and decided to ban it.