Abhishek Banerjee to Visit Tripura on Monday to Chalk Out Plans for TMC

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will on Monday visit Tripura as part of the outreach campaign in the BJP-ruled state. The visit comes days after a controversy had erupted over “house arrest” of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC team in a hotel in Agartala by the police, citing “routine verification” amid Covid-19 pandemic.

After this alleged incident, many TMC leaders, including West Bengal ministers Bratya Basu and Malay Ghatak and TMC MP Derek O’Brien, visited Tripura and called the it “illegal detention of young boys and girls” of a professional firm.

As per the plan, Banerjee will start TMC’s political journey in Tripura by first visiting the famous ‘Mathabari’ temple in Agartala to seek blessings and will later hold a meeting with party members and address the media in the afternoon.

Tomorrow, National General Secretary of @AITCofficial and Hon'ble MP, Shri @abhishekaitc will be visiting #Tripura. After seeking blessings from Maa Tripureshwari at Tripureshwari temple (12:00 Noon), he will address the press at Hotel Polo Towers, Agartala (3:30PM). pic.twitter.com/RZ0meYynbj — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) August 1, 2021

He is expected to give directions to local TMC leaders about the future course of action and will chalk out the road map for Tripura assembly elections. All attendees have been asked to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols during the meeting.

New organisational set up will also chalked out and Banerjee is expected to give a strong message to the BJP.

Elections in the northeastern state are slated to be held in 2023.

