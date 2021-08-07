Abhishek Banerjee may be next West Bengal CM as becoming MLA within 90 days next to impossible for Mamata Banerjee, says BJP MP

Abhishek Banerjee may be the next West Bengal CM as becoming MLA within 90 days next to impossible for Mamata Banerjee, says BJP MP

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): It is next to impossible for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to become an MLA in less than 90 days which implies that she will have to resign from her post and in such circumstances, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is the only contender left whom she will appoint the next chief minister of the state, said senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from the state Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday.

Sarkar explained that if Mamata Banerjee does not become an MLA in West Bengal within 90 days, then she will have to resign from the post of Chief Minister because as per the Constitution, despite not being a member of Parliament or the state legislative assembly, a person can become a Chief Minister but he or she cannot continue on the post for more than 6 months. The person requires to become an elected member of either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months, said Sarkar.

Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister even after losing to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the West Bengal assembly elections. For Mamata Banerjee to become an MLA, TMC wants to hold by-elections in the state as soon as possible. A team of TMC ministers on Friday met the Chief Electoral Officer of the state in this regard and appealed to expedite the process for the by-polls to seven seats in the state.

"How likely is Mamata Banerjee to remain the Chief Minister after 90 days? and if she is not the Chief Minister then who will be the contender for her post? In West Bengal, there is only A legislative assembly, no legislative council. So, there is no possibility of elections at present. We had seen that when there were 250 positive cases, elections were conducted and more than 20,000 cases had increased in West Bengal and according to the current situation, in view of the coming third wave, the same crisis can return. Therefore, holding elections in this situation will not be possible in West Bengal," said the BJP MP.

Alleging that the West Bengal CM has become so blind in the greed of her post that she is unaware of the fact that she will not be able to become an MLA within 90 days. As a result, she will have to resign from her post. He further claimed that although the party has other leaders qualified enough to become the chief minister, Mamata does not value anybody in her party and will make her nephew the next chief minister of the state, opined Sarkar.

"For Mamta Banerjee, there is no one other than herself. She has kept all the power with herself. A little bit of it has been given to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. So, according to my political awareness, apart from Abhishek, she has no one to appoint in the CM's post. There is no option for Mamta Banerjee to continue in the Chief Minister's post. So, Abhishek may be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal in the coming days," added Sarkar. (ANI)