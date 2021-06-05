Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC's All India General Secretary, Quits Youth Wing Post

In a significant political development TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has resigned from the post of party’s youth president post and has been made the party’s national general secretary.

Abhishek Banerjee quit the post of TMC’s youth president after the party decided to implement ‘One Leader, One Post’ Policy. Minutes later he stepped down as TMC’s youth president, party supremo Mamata Banerjee made him the party’s national general secretary.

The organisational meeting of TMC is underway where Mamata Banerjee is having her first virtual meeting with all the MLAs after the Assembly Polls result was declared on May 2. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is also present in the meeting.

It was learnt that Mamata Banerjee has now appointed actor-turned-politician Sayoni Ghosh as the new TMC Youth president. Though Sayoni lost her Asansol South seat in this Assembly Polls, she managed to gain immense popularity among the TMC young workers.

Kunal Ghosh has been made the state general secretary while Dola Sen has become the president of Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC). Ritabrata Banerjee is now the state INTTUC general secretary.

With Abhishek Banerjee’s elevation in the party – it is clear that Mamata Banerjee has started planning to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Another party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was made All India Women’s President of the TMC. Film maker Raj Chakraborty (who won from Barrackpore) was made the president of State Cultural Affairs.

It was learnt that the party has asked Madan Mitra – who won the Kamarhati seat – to avoid frequent facebook lives without the permission of the party leadership.

Not the least, all the party leaders were asked to follow party lines while posting/uploading their comments on social media.

Among many instructions, the party has asked its leaders to ‘visibly change their lifestyle’, which includes luxury cars, giving contractual jobs to relatives, expensive gadgets, no to violence and hobnobbing with the district administration.

Mamata also stressed old and young leaders to work untidily to steer the party close to the ‘heart of the people’.

In the context of ‘ghar wapsi’ of those who quit TMC and joined BJP before the Assembly Polls, TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, “Discussion is going on and final decision on this matter will be taken soon.”

