Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account hacked

Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account has allegedly been hacked by 'Pro-Pakistan' Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim."One of India's most famous actors, @juniorbachchana, has been hacked by us. We got DM correspondence and information. As long as Twitter continues to close our social media accounts, our hacking attacks will continue," read a post on their Twitter handle. Hintli aktor @juniorbachchana tarafimizca hacklenmistir. One of India's most famous actors, @juniorbachchana, has been hacked by us. We got DM correspondence and information. As long as Twitter continues to close our social media accounts, our hacking attacks will continue. On Tuesday, the accounts of actor Anupam Kher, Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasupta, Puducherry's lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav were also compromised. Meanwhile, the twitter support team replied that "Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly."