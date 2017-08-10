Abhinav Mukund Protests Against Racism, Says Fair isn’t The Only Lovely or Handsome

This is no hidden fact that racism in sports has been a continual issue since before many of us can remember or were born. It’s one of the ridiculous grounds of biasing in the society. Many believe, sportsperson or athletes can’t be the victim of racism, while the truth is that this deadly social evil spares no one.

Taking the issue seriously, India batsman Abhinav Mukund took to the micro blogging site Twitter, to express his concern about the prevalence of racism in the society, while also sharing his story, where he had been the victim of discrimination. Also Check: Irfan Pathan Hits Back After Being Trolled For Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Mukund recalled his past and tweeted, “I have been playing cricket since the age of 10 and I have gradually climbed up the ladder to where I am right now. It is an honour to get the chance to represent the country at the highest level. I am writing today not to garner sympathy or attention but…with the hope to change the mindset of people on an issue I feel strongly about.”

The India opener also expressed that how people are preoccupied with his skin colour from a very young age and revealed that he had been subject to a lot of name calling. However, Mukund chose to remain unaffected as he had bigger goals.

Check out Mukund’s tweet here:





Mukund conceded that he is speaking not only for himself but for several others who have been facing the same discrimination and he concluded with a loud and clear message, which read “Fair isn’t the only lovely or handsome guys! Stay true, stay focused, be comfortable in your own skin.”