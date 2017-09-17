Abhinansu retains men's singles crown at Calcutta tennis meet

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) Defending champion Abhinansu Borthakur retained his men's open singles title dismissing unseeded Manoj Sewa at the Calcutta Hard Court tennis tournament held on both synthetic as well as red clay courts here on Sunday.

Borthakur, seeded second, broke Sewa early in the opening set to take a 2-0 lead and eventually win 6-4.

In the second set, Sewa was broken twice thereby allowing Borthakur to claim the title in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

In the ladies open singles final, second seed Shruti Gupta recovered from a set down to upset top-seed Adrija Biswas by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

