Abhinansu-Manoj lift doubles crown at Calcutta hard court tennis meet

Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) The second seeded men's doubles pair of Abhinansu Borthakur and Manoj Sewa prevailed over the unseeded pair of Raghu Damani and Raghav Khullar to clinch the title at the Calcutta Hard Court Tennis Tournament here on Saturday.

In the final of the men's open doubles, Borthakur and Sewa took less than an hour to dismiss Damani and Khullar by a clean 6-2,6-0.

The boys doubles U-18 title was clinched by the top seeded pair of Pranav Jain and Roshan Kumar as they drubbed Md Asif and Md Sufian by a straight 6-3, 6-1.

The girls singles U-12 and U-14 events were bagged by Anoushka Singh and Shimreen Ahamed respectively.

The tournament was held at both the synthetic as well as the red clay courts of the Calcutta South Club.

