Abhimanyu Vannemreddy earns wild card berth for junior French Open

India’s Abhimanyu Vannemreddy defeated Japan’s Hikaru Shiraishi 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, to win the Rendezvous Roland Garros title. With this win, Abhimanyu secured a wildcard entry into Junior French Open 2017. The 17-year-old became the first Indian junior to win the Rendezvous Roland Garros (Rendez-Vous) event.

The final between Abhimanyu and Shiraishi lasted for two hours and 15 minutes. Reportedly during the match, Abhimanyu suffered nose bleeding twice, but the teenager kept going to earn an impressive win.

“It’s just beginning. I hope I keep winning matches. It is my first time in Europe and it has happened. It means a lot. There is a road ahead and I will give my best,” Abhimanyu said after the match. Also Read- French Open 2017: Top seed Angelique Kerber knocked out in Round 1, Petra Kvitova wins on comeback

Abhimanyu’s coaches Vivek Satyajit and Vishal Uppal were all praises for the youngster. Satyajit, who is with Abhimanyu in Paris, said: “Abhi kept his calm. The way the Japanese fought, it can unruffled the player in the deciding set. But he stuck to his game plan, kept concentration.”

His other coach Uppal was of the view that Abhimanyu’s win is a big step for tennis in India. “I am proud of him. Our collective hard work has silenced all the critics, who feel that we can’t make in India. This is a big step in right direction for Indian tennis,” Uppal said.

Interestingly, Abhimanyu had failed to qualify for Rendez-Vous after losing the final of regional event to Siddanth Banthia. However, Banthia was injured, and thus Abhimanyu got the lucky breakthrough as last minute replacement. Abhimanyu, for sure, has made his count.