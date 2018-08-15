Abha Parmar part of 'Sui Dhaaga'

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Abha Parmar will share screen space with actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie "Sui Dhaaga - Made in India".

Abha is currently seen playing the role of Taiji in the show "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai".

"The production team of 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' has been very helpful. It's a dream come true for me. When I got the offer of 'Sui Dhaaga...', I was shooting a wedding sequence for the show. It was a very tight schedule," Abha said in a statement.

"I was a bit worried about doing this film due to my current show commitments and I almost refused to do this movie. But my production house helped me with the movie shoot dates and encouraged me to take up this project. It's been a memorable experience working with Varun and Anushka," she added.

