Abdullah Abdullah thanks India for continued support to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 14 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, the chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, on Monday held talks with a senior Indian official on the sidelines of intra-Afghan talks and discussed developments on the peace efforts and the need for genuine regional as well as international support for talks between the Afghan government and Taliban.

Abdullah met JP Singh, Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in the Ministry of External Affairs and thanked India for its continued support.

"Had a good meeting with J. P. Singh, JS (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs of India

@MeaIndia in Doha-Qatar. We took stock of the developments on the peace efforts, & the need for genuine regional & international support for talks. I also thanked India for its continued support," Abdullah tweeted.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban have opened in Qatar's capital Doha to end the decades of war that has killed ten of thousands.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Saturday participated during the opening ceremony of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha through video conferencing and reiterated that the peace process should be Afghan-led and ensure the interests of minorities and women.

He said Afghan soil should never be used for carrying out anti-India activities and supported the need for an immediate ceasefire in order to establish long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Taking to his Twitter, the External Affairs Minister said, "Addressed the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha today. Conveyed that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, promote human rights and democracy, ensure the interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable and effectively address violence across the country." (ANI)

