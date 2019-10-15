Abdul Kalam's brother pays tribute to 'missile man' on his 88th birth anniversary

Mohamed Muthu Meera Maraikayar, elder brother of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, paid tribute to the 'missile man' on his 88th birth anniversary in Rameswaram on October 15. The former President suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and passed away while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the 'People's President' for his friendly nature to one and all. In 2010, the United Nations decided to recognise October 15 as World Students' Day in honour of the former president. He always referred to himself as a teacher first.