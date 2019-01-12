'ABCD-i' to dominate technology space in 2019: Report

Gurugram, Jan 12 (IANS) The ABCD-i (AI, Blockchain, Cloud, Data Analytics and IoT) will dominate the world of technology in 2019, gaining more maturity in the next two-three years with several enterprises rolling out their deployments, a new report said on Saturday.

According to the "Technology Trends Dossier 2019" from CyberMedia Research (CMR), while these technologies overshadowed traditional IT, they did not gain widespread deployment because many of them are still evolving.

"At CMR, We have taken a comprehensive and sweeping view of the transformative technologies that will shape the way enterprises operate in the next 2-3 years and specifically in 2019," said Thomas George, Senior Vice President and Head, CMR.

In 2019, the most dominant theme would be one of technology continuity and technology maturity.

"As technological innovations continue to outpace enterprise readiness, the role of CIOs becomes more pivotal in mapping and enabling enterprise vision and action in chartering their technological roadmap ahead," noted Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

The dossier has put together the viewpoints by some of India's leading CIOs, CTOs, CxOs and industry experts from across key industries.

"With so many game changing technologies, there's a strong need amid tech decision makers to understand how different enterprises plan to apply them," said Anil Chopra, VP-Research and Consulting, CMR.

--IANS

na/bg