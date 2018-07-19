ABB India's Q2 net profit up 36%

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Industrial technology major ABB India on Thursday reported an increase of 36 per cent in its net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of 2018.

According to the company, its net profit for Q2 increased to Rs 102 crore from Rs 75 crore reported for the corresponding period of 2017.

The company disclosed that it had received orders worth Rs 2,474 crore during the second quarter.

"We have delivered solid performance in the quarter. Business fundamentals grew positively over the first half of the year," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

"A robust order book and execution excellence combined with strategic product mix

and robust cash management to deliver improved margins and a significant step-up in the bottom-line."

