AB De Villiers Not Coming Out of Retirement for T20 World Cup

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement for the 2021 T20 World Cup later this year, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Tuesday.

AB, who is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, played 7 games in the pandemic disrupted 2021 edition, scoring 207 runs with two fifties to his name. AB was also donning the big gloves for his franchise.

The possibility of a comeback for AB was being discussed through the course of the last year or so with former teammates Graeme Smith and head coach Mark Boucher optimistic.

‘I haven’t had a discussion with Bouchy (SA Head Coach Mark Boucher) yet. We are lined up to have a chat somewhere during the IPL but yes we have been talking about it,’ de Villiers had said in April during the IPL.

‘Last year, he asked me if I would be interested. And I said, 'absolutely'. And come the end of the IPL, we will have a look at where we are at with regards to my form and my fitness,’ he added.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 but has since been in talks for a comeback a few times, including the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

While that discussion fell through, AB has always maintained that his comeback to the national team would depend heavily on if the team requires his services.

‘The situation with his team - he's (Boucher) got to look at his guys who have been performing well over the last while. If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly,’ AB had said.

