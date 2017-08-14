AB de Villiers must earn his way back into South African team, there shouldn't be VIP treatment

Whatever be his stature, de Villiers should be made to prove his form to get back into the side, and his quality, stardom and achievements should not be made an excuse to afford him an easy entry into the side.

South Africa missed AB de Villiers in the recently concluded Test series against England. There are no two ways about it. It had to be, when the player in question is one of the calibre and stature of de Villiers. It had to be when the player in question is among your top-two batsmen. It had to be when you come home empty-handed and annihilated from a high-profile series.

To make things worse there was a statement by South African Test skipper Faf du Plessis that de Villiers, who had taken a sabbatical from Test cricket had "earned the right to do whatever he wants to" regarding his playing future. "He's played 100 Test matches, 12 years of cricket away from home, he's done everything that there is to do in a South African shirt apart from winning a World Cup," said du Plessis.

This did not sit well with some of the former South Africa players, including Herschelle Gibbs and Ashwell Prince who have asked if du Plessis' stance amounted to putting an individual over the team. Gibbs, in fact, went as far as to bring up a comparison with Jacques Kallis, who he said had achieved much more than what de Villiers has, without getting the leeway to decide on when to play and when not to.

But aren't the reasons offered by de Villiers for taking a break from Test cricket compelling enough? Are they so flimsy as to attract such chastisement from the former players? The swashbuckling batsman had made it clear time and again that his prime focus now is to win the World Cup for South Africa. He also wanted to reconnect with his family, having spent days away from home. Mind you, all he wanted was to recharge his batteries as it were, to prevent burnout; it was not his intention to retire from the longest format of the game.

"I needed a bit of time away from the game and I need some more," de Villiers said before the T20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. "Therefore, I made myself unavailable for the New Zealand series, but to add to that is also the England series and the Bangladesh series after that. I am hoping to make a comeback with the Titans towards the end of the year in preparation for the series against India and against Australia. That's the plan. I am not committing to it but I am hoping to make a comeback there in Test cricket.

"My dream plan is to come back for those eight Test matches and that's all I can say for now. My focus is on the 2019 World Cup but if I feel physically incapable of making it after those two Test series, I will call it a day then," de Villiers said.

Now, there are two-three points to consider here. Isn't it the prerogative of a player to decide on his career. After all, it is only he who knows whether he has the fire in his belly to give it his hundred percent. It is only the player himself who can decide if he feels passionate enough to play a particular format, for instance. Prince, however, would not have agreed.

After South Africa went out of the Champions Trophy following a heavy loss to India in June, Prince stated that it should be the national cricket board that should take a call on who should get the honour of turning out in South Africa colour, not the player in question per se. Criticism was mounting on de Villiers for 'picking and choosing' matches to play and Prince's reference to de Villiers was more than obvious.

However, here is a question for Prince " Is it right to force a player to turn up for a game when his heart and soul is somewhere else? They say, you can take an unwilling horse to the lake, but you can't make it drink. Moreover, an unwilling player won't be able to give his very best when not at full tilt, the skills of the player and his importance to the team notwithstanding.

The issue now is, as former South African skipper Graeme Smith puts it, should de Villiers appear in every Test match, ODI, and T20 he can possibly do (not to forget his commitments for various franchise-based T20 leagues around the world), and risk an end to his career in a year or so, or choose his matches wisely in order to keep himself fresh and hungry for the World Cup two years down the line? Remember, he is already 33.

"Those criticising AB, and this decision in particular, need to ask themselves whether they would rather de Villiers played in the upcoming (Test) series and walked away from international cricket in a year, or have the opportunity to see him go on and play for his country at another big ICC tournament," Smith said.

Read More