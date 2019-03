Praising Wing Commander Abhinandan's valor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'Abhinandan' earlier used to mean 'welcome' but its meaning would change now. ''Hindustan jo bhi karega, duniya use gaur se dekhti hai. Is desh ki takat hai ki dictionary ke shabdon ke arth badal deta hai. Kabhi 'Abhinandan' ka angrezi hota tha 'Congratulation', ab 'Abhinandan' ka arth badal jaayega,'' PM Modi said at the Construction Technology India Conference. PM Modi's remarks came a day after the captured Wing Commander was released by Pakistan.