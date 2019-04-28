'Aate Daal ka bhaav pata chal jaayega': Giriraj Singh on Digivijaya Singh's support to Kanhaiya

After Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced that Communist Party of India (Marxist) Begusarai candidate Kanhaiya Kumar will campaign for him in Bhopal, BJP leader Giriraj Singh said let Kanhaiya come and get to know the realities there. Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh had campaigned for Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai and made public his admiration for the latter and announced Kumar will make reciprocate visit to Bhopal to campaign for him.