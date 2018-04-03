Aashish Kapoor named in BCCI's Junior Selection Committee

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that Aashish Kapoor has replaced Venkatesh Prasad in its three-member All-India Junior Selection Committee.

A former off-spinner, Kapoor played four Tests and 17 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), including the 1996 ICC World Cup. The 47-year-old has also played 128 first-class games and 93 List A matches between 1989 to 2007.

BCCI Acting President C.K. Khanna congratulated Aashish. "I wish him all the very best for this endeavour. I am sure he has a lot to offer when it comes to being a part of the junior selection committee with his varied expertise and experience in the game," he said in a statement.

"India have a rich talent pool and it is important to identify the talent at a young age and nurture them."

The other two members of the selection panel include Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh.

Prasad was recently named the Kings XI Punjab bowling coach for the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

