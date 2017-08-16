Aaron Finch Smashes 30 Runs in One Over Against Sussex in NatWest T20 Blast, Watch Video

In a NatWest T20 Blast match, Aaron Finch playing for Surrey scored 30 runs in an over. The right-hander slammed these runs against David Wiese. In the 18th over, batting on 67, Finch after taking two runs on the first ball smashed four consecutive sixes and a four.

Finch reached 97 from 67 in the space of an over and eventually, scored his century. Thanks to Finch’s unbeaten 114 off 64 balls, Surrey scored 193 for two in their allotted 20 overs. The Australian shared an opening partnership of 102 runs with Jason Roy, who scored 33-ball 50. Also Read- Hardik Pandya Scores Most Runs in an Over by Indian Batsman in Tests

This was Finch’s third century in T20s as he walked away with the man of the match award.

You can watch Finch tear away Wiese here:

#SundayFunday for @AaronFinch5! A cracking , including this 30 off just one over pic.twitter.com/HtXs4crIyD — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 13, 2017





Chasing 194, Sussex were restricted to 176/7. Veteran spinner Gareth Batty returned figures of 4/24 to set up Surrey’s 17-run win. For Sussex, Chris Nash was top scorer with 53 runs. This was Surrey’s fifth win out of 12 matches as they occupy sixth spot on South Group points table.

The 30-year-old opener is known for his aggressive batting and has been an asset for various T20 teams around the world.