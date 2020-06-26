Aarogya Setu, Itihaas Apps Approved by MHA for Combined Use For Future Detection of COVID-19 Outbreak

New Delhi, June 26: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday approved the combined use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID-19 outbreaks in population clusters. Apart from this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed on the serological survey in national capital, to be jointly conducted by NCDC and Delhi government.

Sharing the details of Thursday's meeting between HM Amit Shah, Niti Aayog member, AIIMS Director, ICMR DG and Delhi's Chief Secretary and health secretary, the HMO said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "HM Amit Shah also approved the combined use of Aarogya Setu & Itihaas apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID outbreaks in population clusters. Training on combined use of apps was imparted by NCDC trainers to the district teams of the Delhi Govt yesterday."

The Union Home Ministry added that Amit Shah and other officials discussed on the issue of serological survey in the national capital, which is schedule to begin from June 27. The ministry also said that the training for all concerned survey teams was completed on Thursday. The Ministry even claimed that completion of door to door health survey would also be done by June 30.

Here's what HMO said:

Among other details, the HMO stated that discussions were held on implementation of decisions taken by Ministry to contain the COVID-19 spread in the national capital. The Union Ministry also constituted district-level teams for COVID-19 related tasks.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the coronavirus case in Delhi reached to 73,780 out of which 44,765 recovered while 2429 died. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases reached to 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 recovered and 15,301 deaths.