'Aarogya Setu App Mandatory For All Air Passengers Except For Those Below 14': List of Guidelines Mentioned in AAI SOP Ahead of Resumption of Domestic Flights in India

New Delhi, May 21: A day after the central government allowed resumption of domestic passenger flight operations in a calibrated manner from May 25, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to all its airports. All passengers, except children below the age of 14 years, must register themselves on the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phone, according to the SOP issued by the AAI.

Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport two hours before the departure of the flight, and must wear protective gears such as face masks and hand gloves. "Passengers who have departure in next four hours will only be allowed to enter the terminal building," read the SOP. The registration with the Aarogya Setu app by flight passengers will be checked by CISF personnel or airport staff at the entry gate. Air India to Operate Special Domestic Flights For Only 'Vande Bharat' Evacuees.

"However, Aarogya Setu is not mandatory for children below the age of 14 years," said the AAI in its SOP. "Passengers must compulsorily walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport terminal building," it added. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced the resumption of domestic passenger flight operations, exactly two months after suspending them under the national lockdown norms.

Airport Authority of India Issues SOP For Airports:

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to all its airports for recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations from 25th May. All passengers must compulsorily be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones as per the SOP. pic.twitter.com/95psLbFU6P — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020





Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25, passenger air services were suspended for both scheduled domestic and international flights. So far, there is no update on the resumption of international flights.

On May 16, the AAI had rolled out several steps for passengers as there was a possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon. The AAI said passengers should be registered on Aarogya Setu app, they should wear masks, carry hand sanitizers and do web check-in and have a print out of boarding card.