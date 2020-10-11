Aarif Khan, a 48-Year-Old Ambulance Driver in Delhi Who Ferried Over 200 COVID-19 Dead Bodies for Their Last Rites, Dies of the Virus

New Delhi, October 11: An ambulance driver in Delhi, who ferried COVID-19 victims for their last rites for over six months since March this year, died after contracting coronavirus on Saturday. The 48-year-old ambulance driver, identified as Aarif Khan, succumbed to the viral infection at the Hindu Rao Hospital in the national capital. Khan had tested positive for coronavirus on October 3. According to reports, he had been sleeping in an ambulance parking lot for over six months now as he worked for 24x7 ambulance service. India Reports 74,383 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 70-Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,08,334.

A report by News 18 informed that Khan kept in contact with his family over the phone. He was employed with the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, which provides free emergency ambulance services in Delhi-NCR. The report informs that Khan was available 24x7 on call and he ferried the COVID-19 victims for their last rites. According to reports, the driver would often help people with money for the last rituals if any family was in need of any help.

According to reports, Khan used to earn Rs 16,000 a month and was the only earning member of the family. Jitender Singh Shunty, the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal said that even though Khan was a Muslim but he used to help in the cremation rituals of Hindus as well.

In the past 6 months, Khan would have ferried around 200 coronavirus victims for their last rites. The son of the deceased ambulance driver named Aadil said his father never bothered about COVID-19. Khan's 22-year-old son said he used to go and check on his father and was worried for him. "We just saw him during brief visits to home since March 21 and the last time he came home he was already sick", he added.