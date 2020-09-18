AAP's Sanjay Singh writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman over sedition case against him by UP government

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said he has written to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and sought intervention in a case of sedition case filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against him.

Singh claimed he was charged with sedition by the Yogi Adityanath-led government because he has been actively "raising people's issues" for some time.

Singh has received support from over 30 opposition MPs, including those from Congress, Shiv Sena, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

"I have been actively talking about issues like corruption in the purchase of prevention devices and materials in Uttar Pradesh, fake encounters of innocent people in the state, and anger in the youth due to rising unemployment, in press talks and mass seminars organized across the state. But to suppress my voice, Uttar Pradesh government has registered FIRs against me under various sections of the law in 13 police stations," wrote Singh.

He further wrote, "On September 7, crossing all limits of autocracy, at the behest of the Uttar Pradesh government, I have been charged in a sedition case."

He requested the Chairman to intervene in the matter and give him protection.

"I requested you to intervene in this situation and give me protection, and I also urge you to give orders for an independent investigation of the whole episode on your level and if I'm found guilty, send me to jail," he added.

Later in a press conference, Singh said that 37 MPs of 12 different political parties have signed his letter and the Chairperson of Rajya Sabha has promised to look into the matter.

"I dedicated my whole life to the national service, but the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh called me an anti-national and charged me with a sedation case because I raised the issue of rising crime and corruption in the state. Today, 37 MPs of 12 parties came in my support and the Honorable Chairperson of Rajya Sabha has promised us to look into the matter," he said.

Among the MPs who signed the letter are SP MP Jaya Bachchan, Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, and Praful Patel, RJD MPs Manoj Kumar Jha and Misa Bharti. (ANI)

