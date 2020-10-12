AAP's Punjab unit holds protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday protested against the recently enacted farm laws at Jantar Mantar here, which was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and other senior AAP leaders were also seen participating in the protest.

"Farmers from Punjab are coming to Jantar Mantar to protest against the anti-farmer laws. Farmers are demanding that the Central government take back the laws, which were brought without proper consultation. Aam Aadmi Party stands with their demands and welfare. I am also going to Jantar Mantar, you should also come," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, were recently passed in the Parliament and enacted after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the same.

Meanwhile, several protests are being held at places across the country by the opposition parties against the farm laws, which they claim are against the interests of the farmers.

As per the government, the new law intends to provide a national framework for the farming agreements to protect and empower farmers as they engage with agri-business and food processing firms, wholesalers, exporters and large retailers for farm services and sale of produce at a remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner. (ANI)