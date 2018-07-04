AAP vs LG verdict: SC says Lieutenant Governor cannot act independently

The Supreme Court served its verdict on Aam Aadmi Party vs Delhi Lieutenant General case on Wednesday. The verdict maintained that Lieutenant Governor's role cannot be obstructionist saying that Delhi Lieutenant Governor cannot act independently without taking aid from Council of Ministers. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, "Obeying the constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility. The relationship between Centre and State government should be healthy." He further added, "The LG must work harmoniously with the state. The LG and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned." According to the verdict, Lieutenant Governor cannot refer all matters to the President. Delhi cannot have full statehood in view of an earlier nine-judge judgment.