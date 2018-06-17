AAP supporters begin protest march from Mandi House to PM residence in support of Delhi CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held massive march to support the sit-in of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, demanding him to direct IAS officers to end their "strike". Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its protest march on Sunday, starting from Mandi House. The AAP supports moved towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CM Arvind Kejriwal is demanding that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal put an end to the strike by state government officers, and consecutively the deadlock in governance. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury also joined the protest. Police barricaded parts of the city to contain the growing number of protestors from reaching the PM's residence.