AAP Shares Images of Mumbai COVID Hosp As Pragati Maidan in Delhi

On 15 June, the Jharkhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared images from a coronavirus facility in Mumbai as those from one being constructed at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
The Pragati Maidan was earmarked by Delhi government to be converted into a COVID facility on 12 June. This comes as the Delhi government looks to ramp up bed capacity as coronavirus cases in the national capital rise. According to the government’s estimates, the stadium can accommodate 2,500 beds.
THE CLAIM
The images are massively viral on Facebook and Twitter and are being circulated with the same misleading claim.
“कोरोना से निपटने के लिए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा लगातार युद्धस्तर पर तैयारी जारी है। बैंक्विट हाॅल और Pragati maidan में सामान्य कोरोना पीड़ितों के इलाज के लिए लगवाए जा रहे हैं बेड।” the claim reads.
[Translation: The Delhi government is constantly preparing to fight coronavirus under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Beds are being arranged for coronavirus patients in Banquet Halls and Pragati Maidan]
Among those who shared the images was the Jharkhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and MLA Praveen Kumar.
WHAT WE FOUND
Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique took to Twitter to point out that the person who can be seen walking in one of the images is him and the images are from a Covid-19 modular hospital at BKC, Bandra East in Mumbai.
I wonder how ready delhi is because that picture has ME walking inside our Covid-19 modular hospital at BKC,Bandra East - MUMBAI.— Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) June 15, 2020
This was when we were setting the hospital up. I don’t remember visiting Delhi anytime in the recent past so clearly that’s not delhi. https://t.co/3ji4ZXRJF5
Next, we searched Google using the keywords “COVID-19 Modular hospital BKC” and found several reports which carried images of the coronavirus facility in Mumbai.
Clearly, images from the BKC coronavirus facility in Mumbai are being shared as beds for COVID patients at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
