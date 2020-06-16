AAP Shares Images of Mumbai COVID Hosp As Pragati Maidan in Delhi

On 15 June, the Jharkhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared images from a coronavirus facility in Mumbai as those from one being constructed at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The Pragati Maidan was earmarked by Delhi government to be converted into a COVID facility on 12 June. This comes as the Delhi government looks to ramp up bed capacity as coronavirus cases in the national capital rise. According to the government’s estimates, the stadium can accommodate 2,500 beds.

THE CLAIM

The images are massively viral on Facebook and Twitter and are being circulated with the same misleading claim.

“कोरोना से निपटने के लिए माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा लगातार युद्धस्तर पर तैयारी जारी है। बैंक्विट हाॅल और Pragati maidan में सामान्य कोरोना पीड़ितों के इलाज के लिए लगवाए जा रहे हैं बेड।” the claim reads.

[Translation: The Delhi government is constantly preparing to fight coronavirus under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Beds are being arranged for coronavirus patients in Banquet Halls and Pragati Maidan]

Among those who shared the images was the Jharkhand unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and MLA Praveen Kumar.

