AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon writes an open letter to Sachin Tendulkar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhari, Preeti Sharma Menon has written an open letter to Sachin Tendulkar asking him to tweet in favour of protesting farmers as demanded by a young man who reportedly protested outside the former India captains residence. Several celebrities, including Tendulkar, and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, recently rallied around the central government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by American pop singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, vlogger Amanda Cerny, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena, Indian-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and many others.