AAP Gets Down to Business in UP, But Can it be the David Among Goliaths of the State Ahead of the 2022 Polls?

For past three weeks, every morning and then around 10pm, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal sets aside other work at hand to get into a conference call with a trusted team of colleagues in Lucknow, including Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and member of Delhi assembly Dilip Pandey. The agenda of discussion is Uttar Pradesh and the party’s work in the run-up to the assembly elections in 2022.

This conference call is not an easy one. Kejriwal seeks the minutest of details and feedback on the groundwork being done, membership drive and new political strategies for the state that virtually dominates national politics with its large size, highest population and deep, defining political fault lines of caste and religion.

Kejriwal’s enhanced interest in Uttar Pradesh speaks of a larger political story. The fact that the party with a very small support base in UP is seeing its leaders especially Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey regularly camping in the state and going at full throttle in launching a strong political attack against the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government is proof of AAP’s strong desire to find a foothold in Uttar Pradesh and test its mettle in the assembly elections a year and a half way.

VICTORY IN DELHI FUELS LUCKNOW DESIRES

In February this year, as AAP retained the power in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, with a second consecutive win in the assembly elections, the party top brass’s dream of a national expansion was reignited. However, plans were put on hold following the Delhi riots and then the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior party functionary, who did not wish to be named, said, “We had plans to launch an extensive outreach campaign in at least UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal. But the Covid-19 crisis derailed the plans. Since now there's hardly time left for Bengal and Bihar, the party has decided to put maximum focus on UP and Uttarakhand, where there is still time for the assembly polls."

THE CHALLENGE AND THE OFFENSIVE

But it’s easier said than done. The road to finding any significant foothold in the state with 403 assembly seats and 80 Lok sabha seats is a mammoth task and AAP is fully aware of it. Getting people’s attention and doing the needed electoral groundwork are the critical tasks at hand.

It is MP Sanjay Singh, a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and a party veteran, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of AAP's foray in the state. His devotion to UP politics, zeal to take up the issues of law and order and corruption against the Yogi government are drawing attention.

Spiced up with the typical AAP style of confrontation, witty social media posts and well-designed new campaign strategies, Sanjay Singh to an extent has been able to create a new political and media space over the past one month. He has also faced the government’s wrath and has been slapped with multiple FIRs and even detained on a few occasions.

Talking to News18, Singh said, “AAP workers are not afraid of police action. We are a party that has emerged out of struggle and we are not afraid of going to jail." Challenging the Yogi government, the AAP MP further said, “I am here in Lucknow, and will continue to raise my voice against corruption and the 'jungle raj' in UP and if chief minister Yogi Adityanath has courage, he should get me arrested."

POOR ORGANISATION — A CHALLENGE AT HAND

Despite a certain degree of media attention and persisting intervention by top leaders, a challenge at hand is the lack of proper organisation. Though AAP leaders claim they have an organisational structure in most of the districts, it’s basically at a skeletal level.

It has a deep void of strong leaders and a robust organisation, has not been tried and tested to any serious extent in political battles of the past, especially the 2017 assembly polls and then the 2019 general elections.

The harsh reality is that barring the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AAP has never taken any serious plunge in the state’s complicated electoral battle. Since those early years of euphoria around the party, a lot has happened. Many veterans of that time have either moved on to other political ventures or else chosen to sit back at home. And all through these years, the state had never become a serious priority for the central leadership, it being primarily caught up in the battle for Delhi.

