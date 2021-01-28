AAP to boycott President's address to joint sitting of parliament over farmers protest

The Guardian

Swimming pools, cinemas and theatres to be allowed to operate at full capacity from 1 February Artists were tested for Covid-19 before taking part in an event ahead of Indian Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rajat Gupta/EPA India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has claimed it has “successfully contained the pandemic” and “flattened its Covid-19 graph” as the country of 1.34 billion people reported just 12,000 new cases in the past 24 hours – a stark contrast to the 90,000 cases a day being reported in September. With more than 10.7m coronavirus cases, India still has the second highest number in the world, but over the past two months it has seen a steady and steep decline in new cases, despite little by way of restrictions to prevent the spread of infection. Restaurants, bars, shops and markets have been open across the country, people are working in offices and factories, religious festivals have taken place and internal movement has been allowed. Schools have remained partially closed, however, and international borders are closed for all but business travel. Dr Nirmalya Mohapatra, a senior resident doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, said they did not have a single Covid-19 patient. “Cases have fallen very rapidly,” he said. “There was a surge two months ago but now we are not seeing any patients admitted to the Covid ward. There is not a single Covid patient in our hospital right now. It has not been this low since April.” Mohapatra said it was a relief to have the pressure taken off but said doctors did not feel this marked the end of India’s battle with Covid-19. “This virus has behaved differently from all of our expectations and from all of our previous experience,” he said. “So the mood amongst doctors is not jubilation right now, we feel this might be the lull before the storm. We are just waiting to see what form it will take next.” On Thursday, in light of the low infection rate, the government announced a lifting of some of the remaining curbs, allowing swimming pools, cinemas, theatres and exhibition halls to operate at full capacity from 1 February. Hospitals were instructed to resume all surgeries and procedures that had been put on hold and there was an indication that the current 200-person limit on events would soon be loosened. One of the explanations put forward for the low infection rate, particularly in cities such as Delhi that were once Covid-19 hotspots, is the high prevalence of coronavirus antibodies from exposure to the virus, particularly in India’s densely populated urban areas. A recent serosurvey carried out by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control found that between 50% and 60% of residents had antibodies, which would mean the city has almost achieved herd immunity. According to the World Health Organization, between 60% and 70% immunity is needed to break the chain of transmission. Shahid Jameel, a virologist and CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said: “All data and models suggest that sufficient numbers of people in India have been exposed to the virus. This is the only logical explanation why, despite low compliance on masks and physical distancing – the latter not even possible in dense cities – India did not see a surge after the festive season in October and November.” Jameel added: “This, together with better innate immunity as a result of high infectious disease load, is most likely the reason for a continuing decline in numbers.” The decline in cases has proved particularly good news for India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry, which has been hit hard by restrictions. Mayank Vij, who runs wedding planning agency Amantran Weddings, said April and May looked set to be booming months. “As coronavirus cases have fallen, we have wedding inquiries shoot up and weddings have started to happen regularly. In the next few months it will be the busiest it’s been for more than a year,” he said. However, he added that the legal restriction on numbers and lingering infection fears had already had a lasting impact on the industry. “Budgets have been cut and people have realised they prefer intimate destination weddings of just 100 or so family and friends, rather than huge elaborate weddings of thousands of people in the big cities. I think that is here to stay,” Vij said. Throughout the pandemic, India’s death rate from infection has remained lower than the global average, with a total of 154,000 deaths. The low mortality has been attributed to the country’s young population, with 50% of people under the age of 25, and the prevalence of communicable diseases such as typhoid and tuberculosis, which some researchers believe could make the immune system more resilient to coronavirus. Nonetheless, with over 70% of the new cases concentrated in seven states, for some areas of the country the pandemic is far from over. Kerala, which was once credited for containing the virus more effectively than any other state, now accounts for almost half of India’s new cases. About 90% of intensive care beds in the state are occupied and the government said it may resort to establishing makeshift hospitals if patient numbers continue to rise. Doctors and government officials are hoping that rollout of the vaccine will keep the virus contained. So far 2.4 million Indians, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the programme began on 16 January. But the programme has been plagued by widespread issues of reluctance and low uptake, throwing India’s target of vaccinating 300 million people by August into question.