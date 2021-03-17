AAP, BJP trade barbs over Delhi’s ‘most polluted capital city’ tag

·2-min read

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A day after Delhi was declared as the most polluted capital city in the world, the ruling AAP and opposition BJP on Wednesday indulged in a blame game over the issue of pollution in the national capital.

Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in a press conference, alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government failed to utilise its environment budget.

Citing documents, they claimed that during financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, the AAP government 'failed' to utilise the budget allocated for environment.

In the current year 2020-21 alone, over 60 per cent of the environment budget is about to lapse, they said.

The Kejriwal government should immediately form an expert committee to study various reasons of pollution throughout the year and suggest ways to curb it, the BJP leaders demanded.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, however, said the “central government had allowed the lapse of the Commission for Air Quality Management, and until the Centre gets serious about combating pollution, nothing could be done'.

Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, the World Air Quality Report, 2020 said on Tuesday.

The report, prepared by Swiss organization IQAir, was released globally. It, however, shows that Delhi's air quality improved by approximately 15 per cent from 2019 to 2020.

“The recent report of Green Peace Asia saying that 54,000 people lost their lives in 2020 in Delhi due to pollution speaks volumes about the Kejriwal government's incompetence to control pollution,” Khurana charged.

Kapoor alleged that instead of working to bring a holistic plan to fight pollution, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are wasting time on accusing the Centre.

'Delhi has turned into a gas chamber, but shockingly there is no study report to scientifically tell the reasons of pollution growth in Delhi. Who is stopping the Kejriwal government to launch an effective anti-pollution campaign?' he asked.

Defending the Delhi government, Rai said efforts of the ruling dispensation have helped reduce pollution by up to 15 per cent in the city.

'We are increasing the green belt, brought in a progressive electric vehicle policy and working towards making Delhi more environment-friendly,' he said.

The Delhi government had submitted a petition to the Commission for Air Quality Management to address stubble burning, but now with the Commission having lapsed, the issue remains unaddressed, he said.

The minister reiterated that it was now up to the central government to do its part.

“The intention of the central government was clear, which had done nothing to shut down polluting thermal power plants that are still functional in neighbouring states. It also had taken no step to shut down brick kilns, and the result is for all to see,' he added.

PTI VIT SRY

Latest stories

  • Sanjay Bangar 'Gatecrashes' Bumrah, Sanjana's Wedding With Memes after Mayank Agarwal's Goof Up

    Mayank Agarwal tweeted out a warm congratulatory message from his official Twitter account to wish Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on their wedding. The Indian batsman, however, accidentally tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan.

  • 43% Week-on-Week Rise in New COVID Cases, Deaths up by 37%: Centre

    Sixty percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, a Health Ministry official said.

  • Suryakumar Yadav's Omission From Third T20I May Be Disappointing But These Memes Aren't

    With Rohit Sharma returning to the side, Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the playing XI against England on Tuesday in the third T20I contest.

  • Gauahar Khan to Remain in Institutional Quarantine After Brush with BMC Over Coronavirus Guidelines

    Gauahar Khan has landed in a controversy after she allegedly flouted coronavirus guidelines after reportedly testing positive for the infection on March 11.

  • Why home-produced Covid vaccine hasn't helped India, Russia and China rollouts

    Challenge of reaching vast, far-flung populations is combined with a lack of public interestCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Red Square, Moscow. Photograph: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty The day India started coronavirus vaccinations, Amit Mehra’s name was on the priority list. But he never made an appointment. “I’m not inclined to get vaccinated just because it’s available,” says the 47-year-old Delhi hospital worker. Two and a half thousand miles away, strolling past a popup inoculation centre near Red Square in Moscow, Magomed Zurabov is similarly reluctant. Suspicious that the pandemic was deliberately engineered, he has no intention of being vaccinated, he says. Instead, he is “taking the necessary precautions”: wearing a mask and using disinfectant. As vaccinations rates soar in Israel, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and other countries that have monopolised supply, and poorer nations make do with a trickle of doses, a third category are beginning long climbs. Supply is less of an issue in Russia, China or India, all of which produce their own vaccines. But their respective government programmes have had slow starts, and there has been little public clamour to speed things up. “People have not shown that eagerness and urgency to be vaccinated,” says Ajeet Jain, a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in Delhi. “India is going through that phase where the disease is no longer prevalent except in a few states. People are relaxed that the disease is over from their point of view.” A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 jab at Dasappa hospital in Bangalore, India, this week. Photograph: Jagadeesh Nv/EPA The experience of India, Russia and China may prove, in time, to be typical. Even once vaccine shortages are alleviated, much of the world could still take years to achieve widespread Covid-19 vaccination, encumbered by the challenges of reaching vast and far-flung populations, lack of interest from the public and other, more pressing health priorities. Some countries may shake off growing pains: India’s rollout has accelerated in the past fortnight, with private clinics enlisted to help administer shots and new groups, including anyone over 60, invited to make appointments. The programme hit 3m doses a day this week which, if maintained, would put it within reach of its target of vaccinating 20% of the population by August. Uptake was slower than expected among the 30 million healthcare and frontline workers who were prioritised for the first round of doses, with some hesitant about receiving Covaxin, a locally developed vaccine that was pressed into use before the release of phase 3 trial results. (Interim data has since shown that it is 81% effective.) “That caused quite a bit of confusion, as a result of which healthcare workers who were supposed to be vaccinated in the first round, and who understood this process a little better than other people, didn’t come forward as much as they should have,” says Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist and director of the Trivedi school of biosciences at Ashoka University. graphic India has also held off from deploying its entire workforce of vaccine deliverers to fight Covid-19, keeping about half at work administering jabs for other deadly diseases, Jameel says. “There is a childhood immunisation programme, there is one for pregnant mothers, and they have to go on unhindered despite Covid.” The most significant impediment may be that, since September, virus rates in India have dropped steeply. And in a country with a median age of about 28, Covid-19 has not proved especially deadly, implicated in about 160,000 recorded deaths, a third of the number of Indians who die from tuberculosis each year. Signs of a second wave taking off in the past week may change the calculation for some. “Look at death rates in South Asia and you’ll know why people are not dying to get vaccinated,” says Oommen C Kurian, a senior fellow at Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation thinktank. “Their sense of risk is considerably lower than, say, a Londoner.” The same is true for the average resident of Beijing, though not for demographic reasons. China has employed blunt but effective quarantine measures to contain Sars-CoV-2 successfully, and life in the country has largely returned to normal. Though it authorised its first vaccines for emergency use in July, just 4% of the country has been vaccinated so far. “One of the most important contributors is this perception that China has a low risk of infection,” said Yanzhong Huang, director of the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. “So people think, why bother to get vaccinated? We’re already safe.” The country aims to inoculate 40% of its population by July, a target that will require administering about 4m shots a day, up from about 640,000 a day on the latest public figures. But Beijing must also balance commitments to supply at least 463m doses to countries overseas, many of them donations to strategic partners. So far, it is under little pressure to hoard those vaccines for use at home. “People view this as an example of China being a global leader, something that showcases China being a responsible and reliable great power,” Huang says. Russia has been hit harder by the virus, losing 90,000 lives on official figures thought to be a significant underestimate. But there, too, uptake of the vaccine is tracking well short of government targets of inoculating 60% of the population by mid-year. A poll of Russians this month found that two-thirds were unwilling to receive the locally developed Sputnik-V shot, in spite of peer-reviewed research suggesting that it is safe and effective. Their scepticism extended to the origins of the coronavirus, with 64% believing that it was a biological weapon, the independent poll said. (Most virologists disagree and say there is no evidence that the virus was engineered.) Lack of trust in the Russian government is a key hurdle, says Sergei Rybakov, a representative of the Doctors’ alliance, an opposition-linked medical union that has criticised the official response to the pandemic. Though the state has marketed Sputnik-V overseas, including with its own Twitter account, it has done less to promote the vaccine among Russians, he says. “The task of the state is to show that the vaccine is necessary, the vaccine is safe. In Russia this hasn’t been done to the extent it needs to be,” Rybakov said. “You need to show people that not getting the vaccine is more dangerous than getting it.” Similar hurdles are likely to slow rollouts elsewhere, too, as countries assemble one of the largest logistical operations most have ever undertaken. Even once supplies are secured, some may struggle for years to reach the 70% of the population thought to be required for herd immunity, says Babak Javid, an infectious diseases scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. They might focus their efforts instead on reaching healthcare workers and the most vulnerable, he says. “You’re not going to eliminate Covid deaths, but you’ll eliminate the likelihood of healthcare infrastructure being overwhelmed.”

  • Ambani bomb scare: NIA seizes Mercedes car; key recoveries made

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV car near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month, has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, reports say. The anti-terror agency has made some key recoveries from the Mercedes car, which arrested police officer Sachin Vaze allegedly used to drive. Here are more details on this.

  • BJP paid Rs 7 crore to buy a film star, claims Bengal actress

    Tollywood actor Sreelekha Mitra has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered to pay Rs 7 crore to rope in a famous star ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. She made these allegations on social media on Monday. The post has, since, gone viral.

  • 23,179 new COVID cases, 84 deaths in Maharashtra in 24 hours; Mumbai see 2,377 fresh cases

    The Covid-19 is worsening day by day as Maharashtra today broke another record with 23,179 new cases, while Mumbai saw 2,377 fresh cases in 24 hours. This comes even as the state is increasing vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs on Tuesday. This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January, an official said.

  • This is What Michelle Obama Had to Say on Meghan's Oprah Interview

    Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, accused an unidentified royal family member of raising racist concerns about their son.

  • Why is India Not Allowing All Adults to Take the COVID Vaccine?

    Why are we denying vulnerable adults, regardless of age /co-morbidities, the jab when we are sitting on spare doses?

  • As New CP Nagrale Admits 'Turmoil' in Mumbai Police, Fadnavis Reveals Sachin Waze's 'Shiv Sena' Link

    Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Waze was a Shiv Sena member.

  • PM Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha Steps Down: Report

    PK Sinha was appointed the Principal Advisor to the PM in September 2019.

  • 'Need to Defeat BJP...Couldn't See it Happening in Cong': PC Chako Welcomed in NCP by Sharad Pawar

    Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, earlier on Tuesday said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

  • African-American Woman Married into British Aristocracy Feels Meghan Markle Took Things Too 'Personally'

    Rose, as a fellow African-American, says she would have suggested Meghan ease the transition and 'understand the structure in which the Royal Family operates in and to do your best not to take anything personally'.

  • India to Get New Vaccine Candidate? Dr Reddy's Completes Phase 3 Trial of Sputnik, Results in April

    The results of Sputnik V’s trials are awaited by different stakeholders and the data/results of Phase-3 trials will be available in early April.

  • Param Bir Singh removed as Mumbai police chief amid Vaze row

    Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

  • COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge

    India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in twenty four hours.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson Defends AstraZeneca Vaccine: 'Being Made in India to US, Used Over World'

    Germany, Italy and France on Monday joined others in suspending the vaccine.

  • Maharashtra in Beginning of 2nd Covid Wave, Prepare for Worst-Case Scenario in Coming Months: Centre

    Maharashtra accounts for 56 per cent of all active cases in India currently, with eight of the top 10 districts in the country being in the state.

  • IPL 2021: Records which Suresh Raina can break this season

    Chennai Super Kings have commenced their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League edition. The Yellow Army, which failed to secure the playoffs berth last year, would be aiming to make a turnaround. Notably, the MS Dhoni-led side will have the services of Suresh Raina this time, who had opted out of the previous edition. Here are the records he can break this season.