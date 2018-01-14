Aanchal Thakur's brother awaits visa clearance to participate in winter olympics, father seeks EAM's help

Elder brother of Bronze medalist in Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup Anchal Thakur, Himanshu Thakur, is the only Indian Skier who is going for the final race of winter Olympics 2018. He was in Iceland where he had to take part in the final race to qualify for winter Olympics to be held in South Africa from February 9th to 25th. Due to bad weather, 23-year-old Thakur is now flying to Tehran with his coach Hira Lal but they are waiting for an on arrival visa as both are reaching Tehran tonight. If he gets Visa and qualifies the race, he would be the only Indian Skiier to represent India in winter Olympics 2018. Father of Thakur, who is secretary General of Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI), is now appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to arrange an on arrival VISA for him so that he can take part in the Winter Olympics 2018.