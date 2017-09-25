Aamir Khan takes part in Vadodara Navratri Festival

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took part in Vadodara Navratri Festival on Sunday night where he also promoted his upcoming film 'Secret Superstar'.

The 'Dangal' star even performed aarti on the grand occasion of Durga Puja.

Aamir shared his happiness of celebrating his first garba with his fans as he posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "My 1st Garba in Vadodara! What an atmosphere! What a feeling! Thank you Vadodara"

On the work front, the 52-year-old is currently busy shooting for 'Thugs of Hindostan'. (ANI)