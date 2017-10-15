Aamir Khan Is In Awe Of Virat Kohli, But Forgets Women’s Cricket Team Captain Mithali Raj’s Name

Aamir Khan has taken a break from everything else in his life at the moment and is completely focused on promoting his upcoming Diwali release, Secret Superstar that stars Dangal girl, Zaira Wasim in it.So involved is he with the promotions that he forgot the name of the skipper of Indian women’s cricket team–Mithali Raj. Well, the scenario was such that Aamir ,along with Zaira, was at at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, a venue for the third and final Twenty20 between India and Australia, on Friday. He appeared on a pre-match show alongside Zaira, anchor Jatin Sapru and former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag.

While rains played spoilsport and cancelled the game even before the match began, Aamir and Zaira faced a series of questions to test their cricket knowledge. The two had been invited for the game by the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli and the two discussed about their upcoming film, Indian cricketers and more. The two were asked a few questions on cricket. They could each answer the questions correctly and eventually reached the tie breaker round. However, it is this question that completely changed the scenario around. (ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Just Can’t Stop Praising Anushka Sharma’s Beau Virat Kohli – Check Tweet)

In the tie breaker question, they were asked to name the skipper of Indian women’s cricket team. Surprisingly, neither of them knew the answer. Aamir was seen fumbling, “I know but I’m not getting it now.” Zaira too seemed clueless about it. Anchor Sapru was seen giving a few hints, but the two still couldn’t answer Mithali Raj, who was the captain of the Indian team during the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup final. Given that Aamir is promoting a woman centric film, it is rather ironic to note that he himself forgot Mithali Raj’s name. Guess, they truly need to brush up their GK skills as far as women Indian cricket is concerned