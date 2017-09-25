Aamir Khan's garba debut, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor twinning: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aamir Khan attends his first garba night in Vadodara amidst thousands of fans while Priyanka Chopra owns the stage at the Global Citizen Festival.

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Today's guide has all the jaw-dropping social media moments you might have missed during the week. From Kareena-Karisma's stunning selfie, to Bella-Gigi's floor-length gowns, see it all here.

>Priyanka Chopra hosts the Global Citizen Festival

The multi-talented Priyanka Chopra never disappoints her Indian fans. The actor, who is also a Global Citizen ambassador hosted the festival, while posing for photographs with Demi Lovato, Freida Pinto and Lupita Nyong'o among others.

>Aamir Khan's garba debut

My 1st Garba in Vadodara! What an atmosphere! What a feeling! Thank you Vadodara ¤ pic.twitter.com/ZJS76fcjiT " Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 24, 2017

Aamir Khan attended his first garba night in Vadodara, amid thousands of fans. The actor was in the city to promote his upcoming film Secret Superstar.

>Karan Johar's star-studded frame

Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a Vogue shoot. Featuring Bollywood bigwigs, the photo features Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao and Shweta Nanda Bachchan among others, in the same frame.

>The Hadid sisters are goals, once again

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid know how to keep it classy. The extremely fashion-forward siblings shared a photo, in which they 're wearing stunning floor-length gowns with thigh-high slits.

>Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are twinning

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor looked epic in black at a recent do. The two, who always make heads turn, aced the party look this time around, too.