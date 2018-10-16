Aamir had a ball dancing with Big B

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Aamir Khan says he had a great time not just sharing screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in "Thugs of Hindostan", but also shaking a leg with him in the film's song "Vashmalle".

The song was unveiled on Tuesday.

"I was so excited to do a song with Mr. Bachchan, that for the first time in my career I have enjoyed dancing! Had a ball," Aamir tweeted.

Composed by acclaimed music directors Ajay-Atul and sung by singers Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, "Vashmalle" is a fun song that features Amitabh and Aamir in a fun avatar. They can be seen getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out to dance with high energy.

The track has been choreographed by ace choreographer and actor Prabhudheva.

Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has directed the film, said in a statement: "It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other and the song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie."

Also featuring actors Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, "Thugs of Hindostan" will hit the screens on November 8.

Salman wishes luck to Iulia

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sent good wishes to actress Iulia Vantur, his rumoured lady love, who is making her Hindi film debut with Prem R. Soni's directorial "Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala".

Salman on Tuesday tweeted: "Wishing the team of 'Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala' all the best and all the success! Iulia Vantur."

Along with the tweet, he also shared the film's poster. She is seen in the avatar of a Krishna devotee.

Before making her debut with this film, Iulia, a Romanian model-actress, has already marked her presence in Bollywood by singing parts of songs like "Party chale on" and "Selfish" in the Salman-starrer "Race 3"

The story of "Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala" is around the rape of a foreigner who visits India to know and understand Indian culture. Also starring actor Jimmy Shergill, the film will release in 2019.

KJo nostalgic about 20 years of 'Kuch Kuch...'

For Karan Johar, his debut directorial "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" -- which came out on this day 20 years ago -- will always remain special.

"I can't'believe it has been 20 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'! A film that gave me love, acceptance and a career... Will always be eternally grateful to Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan for indulging a 25-year-old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the love," Karan posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Dharma Productions is celebrating two decades since the film's release with a gala here.

