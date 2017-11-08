Aakash Chopra Believes Indian Selectors Need to Look Beyond MS Dhoni in T20 Format

New Delhi: After VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, another former Indian cricketer believes that the Indian cricket team needs to look beyond MS Dhoni in the T20 format. It is a bit of a surprise to hear that considering Dhoni’s statistics in 2017 are not very different from his career numbers.

In the ongoing calendar year, Dhoni averages 33.80 with a strike-rate of 131.00 after 10 matches. If one looks at his overall record, he averages 35.58 with a strike-rate of 123.41 after 83 games. Of course Dhoni has also had supreme success as a leader in T20 cricket, both with India and in the Indian Premier League.

Ibtimes quoted Chopra to be saying, “After this series (India vs New Zealand) is done, India are playing against Sri Lanka. They (SL) are not a top draw, and one can take chances and then may be rethink once you go to South Africa, because you have few T20 matches against a top-ranked T20 side (South Africa). They will come hard at you.”

He further added, “For the Sri Lanka tour to India, may be time is ripe to try somebody else, keep them in the loop. Because Dhoni’s numbers have overridden the last year and year and half, it has dwindled.”