Aakash Chopra Asks Cricketers Gambhir, Kohli to Help Coach Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Former cricketer and now a coach in New Delhi, Sanjay Dobhal is among those to have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic in India, especially in cities like the national capital New Delhi, has been spreading like wildfire putting those in the medical fraternity under immense pressure.

Dobhal, who was suffering from severe pneumonia, had to go through four tests and only after three weeks did he test positive for the coronavirus.

The situation came to the fore after former India cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted to the Delhi cricket fraternity for help.

Plenty of people responded with good wishes for Dobhal, whilst some tried to help with recommendations related to the treatment.