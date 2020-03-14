AAI showcases its feats and aspirations in 'Wings India 2020'

Ministry of civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have jointly organized Wings India 2020, a business exhibition cum air show in the city of Hyderabad in Telangana. The biennial event is aimed at showcasing the achievements and aspirations of the Indian aviation sector. The event also hosts conferences between various company heads. People from different business backgrounds have participated to witness this rare business event cum an air show. Like every other year, this year's air show too has been mesmerizing the visitors. While some 700 delegates from across the world participated in the last edition of the event, this year's events were marred by the spreading pandemic COVID-19. The chairman of Airports Authority of India, Arvind Singh apprised people that the show had significantly lost its lustre this year due to the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 and assured his team would return with a remarkable show in its next edition. In the light of spreading coronavirus, many delegates were advised to reconsider their physical presence at the event and were instead advised to participate through video conferencing.