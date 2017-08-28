AAI plans to develop Gagan message service for non-aviation users

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday said that it plans to develop an integrated message service for its satellite-based navigation system Gagan.

According to AAI, the "Integrated Message Generation System for GAGAN Message Service" (GAMES) will allow users to utilise the satellite-based navigation system's services in non-aviation sectors.

Recently, AAI entered into an MoU for the development of GAMES with Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad.

Currently, advisory services like "Tsunami Alerts" are disseminated through conventional terrestrial communication which has limited reach.

However, GAMES is expected to overcome "the problem of last mile reach", since the messages can be received directly on a hand-held receiver or on a mobile phone.

--IANS

rv/vd