Airports Authority of India jointly organised a "Dance and Music " in the Park event with Spic Macay in Capital New Delhi for all its Delhi based official. Renowned Classical Flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winning classical dancer Malavika Sarukkai, classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and Kutiyattam practitioner Kapila Venu enthralled the audience with their mesmerising classical music and dance.