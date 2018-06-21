AAI officials perform yoga asanas to mark International Yoga Day

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated International Yoga Day by performing several yoga asanas at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the national capital on Thursday. AAI celebrated International Yoga Day with an aim to spread awareness of its health benefits. The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Modi, performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi. Various yoga camps, programs and seminars have been organised across the world to mark International Yoga Day. Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self, as per the Bhagavad Gita.